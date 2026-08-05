BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 2,125.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,362 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 563,833 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of BellRing Brands worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,035 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $98,944,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,380,000 after buying an additional 2,336,029 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,465,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock worth $245,363,000 after buying an additional 1,575,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,998.98. This represents a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.45. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $570.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 net sales rose 4% year over year to $570.4 million , beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $548.7 million. BellRing also raised its full-year revenue outlook to $2.335 billion-$2.375 billion , above the roughly $2.3 billion consensus. BellRing Brands Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Fiscal Q3 net sales rose 4% year over year to , beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $548.7 million. BellRing also raised its full-year revenue outlook to , above the roughly $2.3 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast fiscal-year adjusted EBITDA of $275 million-$295 million , providing investors with updated profitability targets despite near-term pressure from inventory actions. Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Management forecast fiscal-year adjusted EBITDA of , providing investors with updated profitability targets despite near-term pressure from inventory actions. Neutral Sentiment: BellRing reported Q3 operating profit of $65.4 million, net earnings of $34.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $78.3 million. Each figure included a pretax $10 million inventory-related charge , making the underlying performance harder to assess. BellRing Brands Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BellRing reported Q3 operating profit of $65.4 million, net earnings of $34.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $78.3 million. Each figure included a pretax , making the underlying performance harder to assess. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.30 per share , missing the $0.37 consensus estimate and falling from $0.55 a year earlier. The earnings miss is the main reason investors reacted negatively despite the revenue beat. BellRing Brands Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Adjusted earnings were , missing the $0.37 consensus estimate and falling from $0.55 a year earlier. The earnings miss is the main reason investors reacted negatively despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Management said inventory-related actions will create a $28 million pretax unfavorable impact for the full fiscal year, signaling continued margin pressure and reducing the quality of the earnings outlook. BellRing Brands Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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