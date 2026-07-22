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Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,148 Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Casey's General Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Bellwether Advisors LLC opened a new position in Casey’s General Stores, buying 2,148 shares valued at about $1.56 million in the first quarter.
  • Casey’s reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $4.37 beating estimates and revenue of $4.57 billion, up 14.5% year over year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share, while analysts remain largely positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $940.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Casey's General Stores.

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 6.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 431.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens set a $975.00 target price on Casey's General Stores and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey's General Stores from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $940.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $858.26 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $822.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $490.00 and a 1-year high of $927.85.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.46, for a total value of $15,227,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,174 shares in the company, valued at $71,469,394.04. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,334,400. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,243 shares of company stock worth $24,421,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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