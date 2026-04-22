Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,592 Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,592 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Illumina Stock Down 0.7%

ILMN stock opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average is $125.39. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here