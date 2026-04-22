Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.08 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,340 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 14.9% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.35 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Phillip Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

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More Palantir Technologies News

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Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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