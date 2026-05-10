Bensler LLC Invests $3.06 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,592.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,595.31. The firm has a market cap of $626.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,400.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,260.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More ASML News

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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