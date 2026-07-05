Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,922 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.95. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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