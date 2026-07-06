Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 50,284 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. HBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 20.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $975.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $876.93 and a 200-day moving average of $554.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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