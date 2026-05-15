Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,375 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kenvue by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Kenvue by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 19,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 88,887 shares of the company's stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $17.18 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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