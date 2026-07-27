Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Berkley W R Corp Increases Holdings in Berto Acquisition Corp. $TACO

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Berto Acquisition logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berkley W R Corp increased its Berto Acquisition holdings by 77.9% in the first quarter, owning 1.82 million shares valued at approximately $18.7 million, or 5.59% of the company.
  • Several institutional investors, including TENOR Capital Management, Shaolin Capital Management, JPMorgan Chase, and Geode Capital Management, recently established positions in the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (D-)” rating, while TACO shares opened at $10.48, within their 12-month range of $10.11 to $10.65. The company most recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.15.
  • Interested in Berto Acquisition? Here are five stocks we like better.

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berto Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TACO - Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822,598 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 797,864 shares during the period. Berto Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Berkley W R Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 5.59% of Berto Acquisition worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berto Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berto Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berto Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Berto Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $8,336,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berto Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $191,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Berto Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on TACO

Berto Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TACO opened at $10.48 on Monday. Berto Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Berto Acquisition (NASDAQ:TACO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Berto Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of August 31, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berto Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TACO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Berto Acquisition (NASDAQ:TACO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Berto Acquisition Right Now?

Before you consider Berto Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Berto Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While Berto Acquisition currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines