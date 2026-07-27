Berkley W R Corp Increases Holdings in Berto Acquisition Corp. $TACO

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berto Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TACO - Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822,598 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 797,864 shares during the period. Berto Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Berkley W R Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 5.59% of Berto Acquisition worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berto Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berto Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berto Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Berto Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $8,336,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berto Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $191,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Berto Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on TACO

Berto Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TACO opened at $10.48 on Monday. Berto Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Berto Acquisition (NASDAQ:TACO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Berto Acquisition Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of August 31, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

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