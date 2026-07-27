Berkley W R Corp Purchases 130,474 Shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I $MACI

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,963 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 130,474 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.62% of Melar Acquisition Corp. I worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares in the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $3,561,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ MACI opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on MACI

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol MACI. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to identify, merge with or acquire one or more businesses with the goal of completing an initial business combination. As a blank check vehicle, Melar Acquisition Corp. I does not currently conduct operations of its own beyond the pursuit of a qualifying transaction.

Upon its IPO, Melar Acquisition Corp.

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