Berkley W R Corp Sells 649,375 Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation $KVAC

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC - Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 649,375 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.81% of Keen Vision Acquisition worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVAC. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company's stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Up 0.2%

KVAC stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Keen Vision Acquisition Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in 2021. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker KVAC, the company raised capital through the sale of units priced at $10.00 each. Proceeds from the offering are held in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company's principal business activity is to seek a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC - Free Report).

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