Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 90,118 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,296 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $176,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 794 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total value of $113,355,118.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,681,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,311,186,488.54. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $2,562,053.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,121.06. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,640,836 shares of company stock worth $519,971,328 in the last ninety days. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RCL opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.60 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $273.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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