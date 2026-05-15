Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 35,688 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.24% of CME Group worth $239,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,117.55. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $2,489,421 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $305.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $297.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.49 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.17 and a 52 week high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group's payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CME Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CME Group wasn't on the list.

While CME Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here