Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,318 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 53,427 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Qualcomm worth $191,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Down 6.1%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $200.08 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $247.90. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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