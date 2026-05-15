Bessemer Group Inc. Has $167.94 Million Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865,362 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,997,616 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.43% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $167,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $120.08.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Melius Research lowered shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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