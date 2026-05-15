Bessemer Group Inc. Has $190.57 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,686 shares of the company's stock after selling 506,770 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of American Electric Power worth $190,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,869,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 462.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 114,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $128.60 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

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