Bessemer Group Inc. Has $203.42 Million Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 3,540.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,487 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 820,315 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lowe's Companies worth $203,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,182 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,927 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $139,863,000 after acquiring an additional 101,220 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Flavin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $286.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

More Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Lowe’s, with Sanford C. Bernstein and Truist both lowering price targets but keeping bullish ratings, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts remain constructive on Lowe’s, with Sanford C. Bernstein and Truist both lowering price targets but keeping bullish ratings, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Lowe’s as a strong growth stock and noted earnings are expected to grow, reinforcing the view that the company could deliver a solid quarter when it reports next week.

Zacks highlighted Lowe’s as a strong growth stock and noted earnings are expected to grow, reinforcing the view that the company could deliver a solid quarter when it reports next week. Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s launched its “Epically More Messi” campaign for loyalty members, a brand-building initiative that could help customer engagement and support traffic heading into a key promotional period.

Lowe’s launched its “Epically More Messi” campaign for loyalty members, a brand-building initiative that could help customer engagement and support traffic heading into a key promotional period. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s also announced it will host its first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call on May 20, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than current fundamentals.

Lowe’s also announced it will host its first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call on May 20, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than current fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A report on hidden anti-theft systems at Lowe’s and Home Depot raised shopper concerns and could pressure sentiment if customers view the measures as inconvenient or off-putting. Article: Home Depot and Lowe’s hidden anti-theft system alarms shoppers

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE LOW opened at $223.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.33 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.03.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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