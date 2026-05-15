Bessemer Group Inc. Has $350.97 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 7,143.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,428,133 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Capital One Financial worth $350,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.52.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of COF opened at $185.62 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.98 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average is $211.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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