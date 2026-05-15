Bessemer Group Inc. Has $455.38 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987,851 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 708,402 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chevron worth $455,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 40.3% during the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refinery stake and other downstream assets in Southeast Asia and Australia to ENEOS for about $2.17 billion to $2.2 billion . Investors often view asset sales like this as a way to streamline the portfolio, raise cash, and focus on higher-return operations. Article Title

Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refinery stake and other downstream assets in Southeast Asia and Australia to ENEOS for about . Investors often view asset sales like this as a way to streamline the portfolio, raise cash, and focus on higher-return operations. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer reiterated a bullish view on Chevron, saying he would “pull the trigger” on the stock and pointing to its strong cash flow and dividend yield. That kind of media endorsement can reinforce investor confidence. Article Title

Jim Cramer reiterated a bullish view on Chevron, saying he would “pull the trigger” on the stock and pointing to its strong cash flow and dividend yield. That kind of media endorsement can reinforce investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries noted renewed optimism around Chevron’s rising production and strong cash returns, with some analysts saying its Q1 output growth supports the investment case. Article Title

Several market commentaries noted renewed optimism around Chevron’s rising production and strong cash returns, with some analysts saying its Q1 output growth supports the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Weak statutory earnings from Chevron’s latest report were described as not telling the whole story, suggesting the market is focusing more on underlying cash generation and asset quality than on the headline earnings miss. Article Title

Weak statutory earnings from Chevron’s latest report were described as not telling the whole story, suggesting the market is focusing more on underlying cash generation and asset quality than on the headline earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms recommended some shareholder votes against Chevron’s board positions ahead of the annual meeting, which adds governance noise but is less likely to drive the stock in the near term. Article Title

Proxy advisory firms recommended some shareholder votes against Chevron’s board positions ahead of the annual meeting, which adds governance noise but is less likely to drive the stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly trimmed its enthusiasm for oil stocks, emphasizing spending discipline as a key issue for Chevron and peers. Concerns about capital allocation can weigh on sentiment even when oil prices are favorable. Article Title

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $193.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 803,570 shares of company stock valued at $151,969,798. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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