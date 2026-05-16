Bessemer Group Inc. Has $51.55 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,019 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Builders FirstSource worth $51,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,526,466.43. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $111.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.88.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.5%

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $151.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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