Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,809 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $188,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,258.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MELI

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin purchased 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,857.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,678.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,822.75. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,495.00 and a 1-year high of $2,548.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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