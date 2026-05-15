Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,313 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 105,374 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Quanta Services worth $178,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $779.78 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.56 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $612.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $708.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

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