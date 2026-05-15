Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,489 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of S&P Global worth $309,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 627 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $403.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is $428.80 and its 200 day moving average is $469.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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