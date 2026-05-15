Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,339,618 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120,759 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,339,618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Brookfield worth $326,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,021 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,633 shares of the company's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,993 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.39.

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Key Brookfield News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield reported stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings, with EPS of $0.66 versus the $0.64 consensus, alongside a rise in distributable earnings to $1.6 billion . Management also highlighted growth in asset management, continued scaling of wealth solutions, and stable cash flows from operating businesses. Article title

Brookfield reported stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings, with EPS of versus the consensus, alongside a rise in distributable earnings to . Management also highlighted growth in asset management, continued scaling of wealth solutions, and stable cash flows from operating businesses. Positive Sentiment: The company said it repurchased more than $1 billion of BN and BAM shares so far in 2026, signaling confidence in the stock and supporting earnings per share over time. Article title

The company said it repurchased of BN and BAM shares so far in 2026, signaling confidence in the stock and supporting earnings per share over time. Positive Sentiment: Brookfield also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share , reinforcing its capital-return story for income-focused investors. Article title

Brookfield also declared a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its capital-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: News that Brookfield is taking a $1 billion stake in SpaceX adds a high-profile alternative-investment angle and could be viewed as a sign of strength in its capital deployment platform. Article title

News that Brookfield is taking a adds a high-profile alternative-investment angle and could be viewed as a sign of strength in its capital deployment platform. Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield announced pricing for a C$750 million debt offering , which is a standard financing move and does not appear to be a major catalyst on its own. Article title

Brookfield announced pricing for a , which is a standard financing move and does not appear to be a major catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan recently raised its price target on BN to $62, which may support investor sentiment, but it is more of a follow-on analyst view than a fresh business catalyst. Article title

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

See Also

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