Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 666,984 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,162 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 666,984 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $501,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $417.77 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $364.44 and its 200 day moving average is $334.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its long-term forecast for the global semiconductor market to $1.5 trillion by 2030 , up from $1 trillion, saying AI and high-performance computing will drive most of that growth. The company also said it is expanding capacity aggressively with new wafer fabs and advanced packaging projects across multiple countries. Reuters article

TSMC raised its long-term forecast for the global semiconductor market to , up from $1 trillion, saying AI and high-performance computing will drive most of that growth. The company also said it is expanding capacity aggressively with new wafer fabs and advanced packaging projects across multiple countries. Positive Sentiment: Shares are also getting a lift from a broad AI and semiconductor rally , with Nvidia and other chip leaders strong and TSMC flashing buy signals in market coverage. Dow Jones Futures article

Shares are also getting a lift from a broad , with Nvidia and other chip leaders strong and TSMC flashing buy signals in market coverage. Positive Sentiment: News flow around robust AI demand, including TSMC’s strong monthly revenue trends and continued capital spending, is reinforcing expectations for sustained growth into 2026. Quiver Quantitative article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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