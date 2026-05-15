Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,284 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 23,111 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald's worth $174,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

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McDonald's Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MCD opened at $274.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $271.98 and a 52-week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

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McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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