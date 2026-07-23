Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,626 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 75,963 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $87,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,727.76. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Wolverine World Wide's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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