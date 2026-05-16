Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 102,300 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,363 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $64,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GE Vernova by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 3.8%

GEV opened at $1,048.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $957.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $774.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $421.64 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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