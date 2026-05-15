Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 126,707 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 126,707 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.19% of UnitedHealth Group worth $560,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $378.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $398.84 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $404.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.78 and a 200-day moving average of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $362.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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