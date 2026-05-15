Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 13,093 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,431 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 13,093 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Northrop Grumman worth $301,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:NOC opened at $548.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.11. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $459.25 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $659.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $660.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $710.74.

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Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 151 shares in the company, valued at $108,661.11. The trade was a 93.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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