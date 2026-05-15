Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 131,210 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,350 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 131,210 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Gartner worth $196,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gartner by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Gartner by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.70.

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More Gartner News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Rosen Law Firm, Bernstein Liebhard, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and Faruqi & Faruqi, reiterated that investors who bought Gartner shares between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 may join a securities fraud class action, with a May 18 lead-plaintiff deadline. These repeated legal notices can weigh on sentiment by highlighting litigation risk and potential costs. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Rosen Law Firm, Bernstein Liebhard, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and Faruqi & Faruqi, reiterated that investors who bought Gartner shares between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 may join a securities fraud class action, with a May 18 lead-plaintiff deadline. These repeated legal notices can weigh on sentiment by highlighting litigation risk and potential costs. Neutral Sentiment: Several industry commentary pieces focused on Gartner’s view of AI and cloud-sovereignty trends, including claims that AI is not yet replacing the broader information-services sector and that sovereign cloud remains limited. These articles are more thematic than company-specific and are less likely to move the stock materially on their own. Article Title

Gartner Trading Down 2.5%

IT stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $450.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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