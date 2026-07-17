Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 165,861 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,516 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 165,861 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.89% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $178,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $298.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $273.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $299.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna set a $345.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $299.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

Key J.B. Hunt Transport Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.B. Hunt delivered Q2 earnings of $1.91 per share, topping estimates of $1.71, while revenue came in at $3.50 billion versus $3.26 billion expected. Results were driven by higher intermodal volumes, improved pricing, and cost discipline. Article Title

J.B. Hunt delivered Q2 earnings of $1.91 per share, topping estimates of $1.71, while revenue came in at $3.50 billion versus $3.26 billion expected. Results were driven by higher intermodal volumes, improved pricing, and cost discipline. Positive Sentiment: Management said intermodal performance was especially strong, with record quarterly volumes and a 22% revenue increase in the largest segment, reinforcing optimism that the freight cycle may be improving. Article Title

Management said intermodal performance was especially strong, with record quarterly volumes and a 22% revenue increase in the largest segment, reinforcing optimism that the freight cycle may be improving. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts turned more constructive after the report, including JPMorgan raising its target to $313 and Robert W. Baird lifting its target to $320 with an outperform rating, signaling higher expectations for JBHT’s earnings power. Article Title

Multiple analysts turned more constructive after the report, including JPMorgan raising its target to $313 and Robert W. Baird lifting its target to $320 with an outperform rating, signaling higher expectations for JBHT’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Other firms also raised targets, including Citigroup to $309, Barclays to $300, and TD Cowen to $297, reflecting broad post-earnings optimism even where ratings remained neutral or hold. Article Title

Other firms also raised targets, including Citigroup to $309, Barclays to $300, and TD Cowen to $297, reflecting broad post-earnings optimism even where ratings remained neutral or hold. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts stayed cautious, with Citigroup maintaining a neutral rating, Barclays at equal weight, and TD Cowen at hold, suggesting the stock’s valuation may already reflect much of the recent improvement. Article Title

Some analysts stayed cautious, with Citigroup maintaining a neutral rating, Barclays at equal weight, and TD Cowen at hold, suggesting the stock’s valuation may already reflect much of the recent improvement. Neutral Sentiment: J.B. Hunt was also highlighted in market commentary and momentum-stock screens after the earnings beat, but these mentions were secondary to the fundamental catalyst from the quarterly report. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 703 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.13, for a total value of $200,446.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 790 shares of the company's stock, valued at $225,252.70. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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