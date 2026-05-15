Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 175,054 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,296 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 175,054 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $211,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $448.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.50 and a 200 day moving average of $542.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $616.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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