Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 198,117 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,857 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 198,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of MSCI worth $223,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts: Sign Up

MSCI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $569.53 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $626.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $562.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $692.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $518.95 per share, for a total transaction of $415,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,231,900.65. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,640. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here