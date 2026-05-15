Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 202,204 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 202,204 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Keysight Technologies worth $249,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $361.36 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $314.41 and its 200 day moving average is $248.03. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,079.84. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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