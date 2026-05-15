Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,356,799 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970,729 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,356,799 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $179,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $435,620,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $365,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 2,814,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $211,533,000 after buying an additional 2,176,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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