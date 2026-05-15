Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 23,673 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,916 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 23,673 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $145,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $279.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average of $241.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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