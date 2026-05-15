Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 294,817 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696,145 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 294,817 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kinder Morgan worth $156,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: KMI was highlighted on Zacks’ “Strong Buy” income stock list, which can draw income-focused investors and reinforce bullish sentiment around the dividend and cash-flow profile.

KMI was highlighted on Zacks’ “Strong Buy” income stock list, which can draw income-focused investors and reinforce bullish sentiment around the dividend and cash-flow profile. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with KMI reported to have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still sees room for upside.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with KMI reported to have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary pointed to rising LNG demand, higher oil prices, and geopolitical tensions as tailwinds for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and export-related business, helping explain the stock’s recent strength.

Recent commentary pointed to rising LNG demand, higher oil prices, and geopolitical tensions as tailwinds for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and export-related business, helping explain the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Articles about the company’s shifting story with new targets and a larger project backlog suggest improved growth visibility and potential longer-term expansion opportunities.

Articles about the company’s shifting story with new targets and a larger project backlog suggest improved growth visibility and potential longer-term expansion opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that KMI has underperformed some peers on a relative basis despite daily gains, indicating the move may be more about steady accumulation than a major company-specific catalyst.

MarketWatch noted that KMI has underperformed some peers on a relative basis despite daily gains, indicating the move may be more about steady accumulation than a major company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy-sector news, including Cheniere Energy’s stronger-than-expected LNG results and higher guidance, may be lifting sentiment for LNG infrastructure names like Kinder Morgan even though it is not a direct KMI announcement.

Broader energy-sector news, including Cheniere Energy’s stronger-than-expected LNG results and higher guidance, may be lifting sentiment for LNG infrastructure names like Kinder Morgan even though it is not a direct KMI announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Canada reconsidering expansion plans for the TMX pipeline underscores the market’s continued focus on strategic pipeline assets, a backdrop that can influence how investors value KMI’s network.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,419.96. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 29,598 shares of company stock worth $966,877 in the last 90 days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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