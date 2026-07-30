Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 428,799 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the company's stock after selling 428,799 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Crane NXT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crane NXT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.40.

View Our Latest Report on CXT

Crane NXT Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of CXT stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.57%.Crane NXT's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crane NXT's payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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