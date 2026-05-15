Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 66,682 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605,677 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 66,682 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ExxonMobil worth $313,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company's 50-day moving average is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil saw unusually heavy bullish options activity, with investors buying 413,969 call options — nearly triple the usual daily volume — signaling rising trader expectations for more upside.

ExxonMobil saw unusually heavy bullish options activity, with investors buying 413,969 call options — nearly triple the usual daily volume — signaling rising trader expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy-sector news remains supportive, including articles pointing to tighter oil supplies, possible geopolitical disruptions, and a “glitch” in the oil market that could benefit integrated producers like ExxonMobil. Article Title

Broader energy-sector news remains supportive, including articles pointing to tighter oil supplies, possible geopolitical disruptions, and a “glitch” in the oil market that could benefit integrated producers like ExxonMobil. Positive Sentiment: Commentary on the durability of the energy rally has also been constructive, with analysts saying the sector’s discipline could help keep profits and valuations supported.

Commentary on the durability of the energy rally has also been constructive, with analysts saying the sector’s discipline could help keep profits and valuations supported. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil announced that senior vice president Neil Chapman will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28. The event is routine investor-relations news, but it keeps the company in focus ahead of the upcoming meeting. Article Title

ExxonMobil announced that senior vice president Neil Chapman will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28. The event is routine investor-relations news, but it keeps the company in focus ahead of the upcoming meeting. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also preparing for a shareholder vote on moving its incorporation from New Jersey to Texas. Management says the change would preserve or improve shareholder protections, but proxy advisers and some investors are urging a “no” vote, making this a governance issue to watch. Article Title

ExxonMobil is also preparing for a shareholder vote on moving its incorporation from New Jersey to Texas. Management says the change would preserve or improve shareholder protections, but proxy advisers and some investors are urging a “no” vote, making this a governance issue to watch. Negative Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended that investors oppose some board positions and Exxon’s Texas redomicile proposal, raising the risk of a contentious annual meeting and potential governance overhang. Article Title

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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