BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 72,841 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,975 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 72,841 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $71,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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