BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.05 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 125,561 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $433.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.60 and a 200 day moving average of $195.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $15,938,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,184,537.92. The trade was a 36.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $8,100,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,309,588.72. The trade was a 28.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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