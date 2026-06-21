BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $17.96 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,778 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,151 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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