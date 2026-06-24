BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,816,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $288.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.11 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.80 and a 200 day moving average of $334.73. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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