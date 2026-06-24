BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 18,895 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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