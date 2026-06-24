BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 144,651 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,651 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,043,674.99. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.36.

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About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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