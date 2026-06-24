BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,968 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $618.03 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $671.09 and its 200-day moving average is $730.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $514.79 and a 52 week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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