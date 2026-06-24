BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 335,488 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,177 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 335,488 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,529,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in CMS Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,363,000 after buying an additional 111,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after buying an additional 1,501,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $80.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

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