BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 79,509 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,894 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 79,509 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $307.86 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $269.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $300.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.71.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here