BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR - Free Report) by 1,638.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC's holdings in BitMine Immersion Technologies were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded BitMine Immersion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMNR

BitMine Immersion Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of BMNR opened at $22.95 on Friday. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 67,546.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Profile

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

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